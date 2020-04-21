Dear BG Boys and Girls,
Hello sweet friends! I hope you are doing well and are staying safe. We all miss seeing your sweet faces and hearing your sweet voices!
How are you filling your days? I hope you are reading something each day! Remember that reading is that one activity you can do that will help you in all other subjects. Along with choice board activities, you can continue to focus on our 3 important words that have been part of our Monday Morning Meetings all year — respect, kindness, and responsibility. It is easy to practice these on a daily basis at home. Take out the trash. Read to a sibling. Set the table. Work on using manners. The list is endless!
Please know that we think about you a lot, miss you a lot, and can't wait to see you again! Take care — be safe — and stay healthy!
Mrs. Lundstrom
