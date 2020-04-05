Dear Berkeley Glenn Roadrunners and families,
I hope you all are doing well, and are able to engage in some fun-filled learning activities at home.
It is unfortunate that our school year came to an abrupt halt, without our being able to say "Good-bye," but always remember, you all are very special members of our BG family. I wish you health, happiness, and quality time with your families during this extended break. Take time to get outdoors and explore the world around you.
Don’t forget that BOOKS (hard copy or digital) are great ways to explore, too!
Thinking of you and your families!
With Love, Mrs. Knicely
BGES Reading Specialist
