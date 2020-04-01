My wonderful students!
I’m so sorry we didn’t get to finish the year together. I miss you so much, and I think about you every day. I hope you’ll try your best not to stress about things that are out of your hands right now. It will all be okay.
That being said, it’s ok to feel anxious, listless, lonely, bored, and so many other feelings — all at once! Just do the best you can each day.
Finally, please keep in mind the power of reading. Remember, 3rd-5th graders who read five to six books over summer break made the same academic gains as if they went to summer school! I know this isn’t summer break, and you’re well past 5th grade, but I hope this reassures you that you can keep your skills sharp even away from school.
I love you all. Be good to yourselves and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.