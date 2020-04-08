The News Virginian is here to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the current economic hardships, it's important now more than ever to shop and support local.
The News Virginian is offering a way for local business owners to connect to customers (at no cost to businesses). We call it Buy Local, and it’s a great way for our community to support and help businesses through these hard times.
If you are a local business offering gift cards for sale and interested in listing your business in our directory, please go to https://bit.ly/NewsVirginian_BuyLocal_form.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Peter Lynch at plynch@newsvirginian.com.
Buy Local is brought to you by McKee Foods.
