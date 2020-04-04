Dear Students,
I want to let you know how much I miss your smiling faces each day. You bring joy to this world in every way. I miss our time together in the class but know this too will come to pass. Keep reading books at home each day and go outside to play. Use your imagination and pretend this is a vacation. Hold your heads up high, until next year we say goodbye.
Love,
Mrs. Lewin
