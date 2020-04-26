Waynesboro's city council will hold on electronic meeting on Monday in light of Gov. Northam's temporary stay-at-home order and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Citizens are encouraged to participate in public hearings or the citizen comment period in a number of ways.
First, residents may email comments to bortleje@ci.waynesboro.va.us by 5 p.m. on Monday. Emails should include name, home address and topic of comment. Comments also may be submitted online at waynesboro.va.us/1041/Citizen-Comments. Lastly, citizens may call (844) 844-9200 and use access code 398145# after each public hearing has opened. Calls will be answered in the order in which they are received.
Any questions regarding participating in the meeting should be directed to clerk of council Julia Bortle at (540) 942-6669 or bortleje@ci.waynesboro.va.us.
The meeting will be viewable on government access television and will livestream on YouTube at youtube.com/c/WaynesboroVAcity. The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.