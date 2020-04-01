Hey Coleman’s fifth grade class from Clymore Elementary!! Oh, how I miss you! I miss your smiles, your many stories, and the busyness of our classroom. We can’t change the things that are happening around us, but we can choose how we respond to it! Instead of being sad and giving up, we will find a new way to learn together, support each other, and stay connected. I miss being “with” you, but I am still here for you!
Just think ... what will history say about what we’re going through? Let’s make our response epic!
