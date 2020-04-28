Teacher Talk

I miss your smiles and the "Good Mornings" I'd get from you as we met in the doorway each day! I miss our morning meetings, snack time hang outs, dance breaks and reading together. I miss the stories each of you would share with me daily. I am SO very proud of how much you all grew, as not only individually, but as a team working together!! I was honored to have each one of you in my class and I am excited that we still get to communicate and learn together daily. Although it's not the same as our time spent together in the classroom, we are still finding ways to learn and talk. Just remember we don't have to say goodbye, just see you later!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.