I miss your smiles and the "Good Mornings" I'd get from you as we met in the doorway each day! I miss our morning meetings, snack time hang outs, dance breaks and reading together. I miss the stories each of you would share with me daily. I am SO very proud of how much you all grew, as not only individually, but as a team working together!! I was honored to have each one of you in my class and I am excited that we still get to communicate and learn together daily. Although it's not the same as our time spent together in the classroom, we are still finding ways to learn and talk. Just remember we don't have to say goodbye, just see you later!
+1
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Augusta County Teacher of the Year: Stuarts Draft elementary educator recognized for classroom engagement
-
Augusta County Schools using ‘Bus Brigade’ to help make sure children don't go hungry
-
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80
-
County residents report suspicious mailbox notes, activity to sheriff's office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.