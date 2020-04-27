Hi Friends,
If I haven't told you guys enough over these past few weeks, let me tell you again, I MISS YOU! I miss the laughter during our dance parties. I miss how well you all got along with each other. I miss how each of you brought a personality that fit into our big, perfect puzzle. I miss us unable to stop laughing during our class picture. I miss the questions that led to great conversations. I miss watching you discover something new.
I know times are a little different right now, but we always said a little change can be good. Enjoy the sunny days. Dance during the rainy days. Laugh at something silly. Try something new. Most importantly, keep your chin up.
Always,
Mrs. Metcalfe
