My sweet class,
We started our year learning about how we were going to become a family throughout our year together and I believe we did that VERY quickly!
Unfortunately, our time together had to end too early and too quickly. We didn't get to say our goodbyes and we didn't get to do all of the fun things we were looking forward to.
I know you didn't get to finish all the learning you were working so hard on either! I want you to ALWAYS remember that you are so very smart and that you can accomplish ANYTHING you set your mind to. YOU can do anything! I am extremely proud of each one of you. You worked so hard this year and grew so much more than you know!
Remember, I love you and I believe in you. I look forward to seeing you as third graders!
