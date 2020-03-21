Since patrons can’t come to the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton for at least two months, ASC is bringing the playhouse to them.
At 1:45 p.m. Sunday, ASC will host a livestreaming event with a full performance of a 90-minute adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” joining theatres across the nation in utilizing digital platforms to continue productions through a period of social distancing. ASC calls their digital undertaking, “BlkFrs TV,” according to a press release.
Performed by ASC’s national touring company, whose travel performances were cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, “Midsummer 90” will be available to watch live, free of charge, on the company’s Facebook page.
“If the experiment works and we are able to do so, it’s something we’d like to try again. We hope that patrons and friends of ASC will tune in,” said Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny in the press release. “Normally, our audiences come to Blackfriars for an experience in the hand-made, the intimate, and the personal. But in response to this crisis, along with performing arts organizations across the nation, we are attempting to graft our ancient theatre practices with the latest streaming technology Facebook has to offer. We figure that if audiences can’t come to us, then we will go to them. It’s a chance to pull up, in real-time, a chair to the virtual hearth, and join us at the beautiful Blackfriars Playhouse for a joyous, rousing, and energetic production by our spectacular National Tour Company.”
This undertaking is a community effort, Managing Director Amy Wratchford emphasized in the press release.
“It wouldn’t be possible without the incredible donated support of local filmmakers in the Shenandoah Valley who have considerably more expertise — and gear! — than ASC has,” Wratchford said in the release. “In addition to our talented Assistant Director of Marketing for Visual Brand Lauren Parker and our Associate Artistic Director Dan Hasse, we want to thank Deep Structure Productions, Paladin Media Group, Gary Kirby, Eamonn Farrell and Project Flight, and Alan Moye and The Communication Lab at Mary Baldwin University for helping us enter this new media landscape.”
Even Shakespeare, the great bard himself, lived through pandemics that forced the temporary closures of his Globe and Blackfriars Theatres in England.
“The epidemic that we are facing mirrors one that Shakespeare himself faced at his Globe and Blackfriars Theatres from 1594 to 1642. Shakespeare survived, and his company’s 48-year run made it the most durable theatre troupe in the Golden Age of the English stage,” said ASC co-founder, Dr. Ralph Alan Cohen, in the press release. “We are Shakespeare’s ‘new’ contemporaries. So my prediction is that ASC, born in 1988 and now 32 years old, will reopen stronger than ever and, as a family, beat Shakespeare’s record.”
Livestream dates and times for BlkFrs TV will be posted on ASC’s social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter, as well as the company’s website, americanshakespearecenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.