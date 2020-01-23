West Waynesboro Church of Christ is hosting a benefit concert for Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry on Sunday evening.
The concert will feature three musical acts: the West Waynesboro Gospel Group, Joe and Josh Harris and Brent Pirkey.
West Waynesboro Gospel Group is comprised of four individuals in the West Waynesboro Church of Christ, and they are frequently involved in music ministry such as benefit concerts and singing in nursing homes, according to group member LG Ferrier.
Ferrier said that his church wanted to somehow be part of WARM’s mission even though the church itself was unable to serve as a cold weather shelter.
“We can’t take people in because our church is not equipped to do that. So we thought we’d do a benefit concert and just give them the money to help whoever could use the help,” Ferrier said.
Pastor Chad Grondin said that 100% of the “love offerings” collected at the concert will be donated to WARM.
“We just really believe WARM is a worthy ministry in our community that does a lot of good things, helping people that are kind of down on their luck and need assistance with housing and things like that. As a church, we want to try to be a church that blesses our community and helps and serves where we can,” Grondin said.
While West Waynesboro Church of Christ has hosted benefit concerts in the past, Grondin and Ferrier said that this will be the first time the donations raised will benefit WARM.
“We just hope people will come and enjoy a good night of music and give generously to help people in need,” Grondin said.
