STAUNTON — The story of the journey of women who are bilingual switchboard operators will take the stage at ShenanArts this month.
“The Hello Girls” is “a powerful story of unsung women heroes,” according to a press release, and will be performed by students from the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School.
The show will premiere Thursday, Jan. 16, and share how the women made history by volunteering to serve in World War I.
Based upon a book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, with music and lyrics also by Peter Mills, the show will be held through Sunday, Jan. 19. Musical numbers will include “We Aren’t in the Army,” “Je M’en Fiche,” and “The Front.”
“The Hello Girls” is directed by Cassy Whitacre, and the cast includes actors from all seven area high schools.
The show’s performances at ShenanArts mark its off-Broadway debut.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, 17 and 18, and 3 p.m. on Jan. 19. Tickets are $15 per adult, $10 per student under age 18 and $12 per senior citizen and college student.
“The Hello Girls” is recommended for ages 10 and up.
For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.ShenanArts.org.
