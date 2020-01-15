In her latest play currently being workshopped with the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, playwright and academic Dr. Emma Whipday tackles a number of themes resonating strongly with events surrounding the recent #MeToo movement and discerning between truth and falsehood in “The Defamation of Cicely Lee,” a companion play to Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline.”
The story of a maidservant accused of committing adultery with her master is inspired by a true historical account, Whipday explained.
Hailing from Newcastle in Northern England where she lectures in Renaissance Literature at Newcastle University, conducts scholarly researches and writes plays, Whipday is especially interested in family, gender and power themes and is the latest winner of ASC’s Shakespeare’s New Contemporaries program.
The program invites any playwright from around the world to submit a play written as a companion to one of Shakespeare’s original works. The entries are read anonymously, with the author only being revealed after the play is chosen.
The winner receives a monetary prize and is hosted in Staunton to workshop their play for one week culminating in a staged reading that is open to the public. The play will be fully produced and performed later on in the performance year.
“I read a book by a historian who mentioned this one rape case involving someone called Cicely Lee where exactly that happened,” Whipday said. “There’s very little information about it, but I was intrigued by the idea, particularly in the events of the last couple of years and the #MeToo movement. The idea of weighing peoples’ stories against each other, and whose voices are believed and whose are marginalized in a society that put a lot of emphasis on female chastity as a big part of their value, which again in some ways still resonates today.”
Whipday has been teaching “Cymbeline” in her recent Shakespeare lectures. One scene in the play involves a male character who hides inside a trunk in the bedchamber of a female character, spying on her as she sleeps so that he can publicly claim she has committed adultery with him. The woman, Imogen, thus becomes embroiled in facing false accusations.
The idea of telling the story of a maidservant accused of adultery who, in turn, makes a counter-accusation of rape had been fermenting in Whipday’s mind for years, she said, but everything seemed to come together when the call for SNC submissions came.
“I thought that scene really speaks to this real-life rape accusation and speaks to everything that’s going on today,” she said.
In the same vein, “The Defamation of Cicely Lee” also explores wrestling with deciding whether or not a story is true.
“What is true, and what is sort of ‘fake news?’ Whose word can we take? If something’s printed, does that make it true? If something’s said in a courtroom, does that make it true?” Whipday said.
Through her extensive research of the time period and society that her play is set in, Whipday learned that women, particularly maidservants, would not typically have been able to write. They would have to rely on a man to write things down for them. In Whipday’s play, Cicely Lee is telling her story to a male character, who is writing it on her behalf, Whipday explained.
Whipday also learned that female servants would not have possessed a key to their own chambers if they were living in someone else’s home. Their mistress or master would keep it instead.
“They didn’t have privacy and control over their own space,” Whipday said.
Whipday also researched old court records that taught her how the Church court would try a case of accused adultery or rape at the time, as such scenes are depicted in her play. Trials would have involved calling upon the testimonies and witness of local men and women.
“[For] men… people tended to talk about whether they were ‘honest witnesses’ or not, and for a man to be an ‘honest witness,’ he had to be trustworthy in business, trustworthy in money matters, had to have said things true in the community. But women, to be honest, it was almost entirely defined by what was their sexual reputation? And I think, in recent court cases in the U.S., I won’t be too specific, you can definitely see that the kinds of questions that men are asked versus the kind of questions the women are asked, the standard for proof,” Whipday said of her findings.
As she wrote the play, Whipday surprised herself by realizing that two female characters, Cicely and a fellow maidservant named Sarah, became the primary relationship focused on rather than that of Cicely and the man who was writing her story down.
“I hadn’t been expecting that to be the central relationship, but I was really pleased it was,” she said. “I was just exploring both how women could be a supportive community, but also how women could be a not supportive community, and how the relationship between women can be just as fraught within this patriarchal society as the relationship between men and women.”
The story practically wrote itself, and in a span of two months, Whipday had her play drafted and submitted for the SNC competition.
Whipday has seen two of her plays performed at Blackfriars Playhouse before — adaptations of Jane Austen’s “Emma” and “Sense and Sensibility” — and while she thought her work with ASC was likely over, she decided to enter the SNC contest regardless.
“I was like, ‘Well, I’ll have a go. I’ll try, but they probably have all these cool new playwrights.’ It was so magical that I get to come back again!” she said.
Anne Morgan, literary manager and dramaturg for ASC, was delighted to discover that the winning play was written by Whipday.
“We were like, ‘Well that’s perfect! We know she’s great to work with!’” Morgan said.
Another factor that made Whipday’s submission so compelling, aside from the narrative, was due to the experience Whipday had from writing plays for ASC in the past, Morgan added.
“That was really lovely, being able to write for a space I knew so well and think, ‘Oh, I can use the gallant stools here!’ And have audience members involved in it. And also know that they’re a company that can sing and play musical instruments and dance, and I can use the full range of modes of theatricality in my story. That was a real treat,” Whipday said. “Working with the ASC throughout has been really special, just because the staging conditions are so unique. I feel like it’s an amazing space to write plays for if you want to have a really direct relationship between the characters and the audience.”
Whipday said she also enjoys feeling like she has more time to perfect her play through the SNC program.
“The fact that there isn’t a full production at the end of the week, the fact that it’s just a reading, and then I can make changes, try them at the reading, then change things again before the rehearsal period in April, that really feels like a luxury. I’ve always enjoyed rehearsing here, but it’s usually a slightly tighter timeframe. I think the emphasis on the chance to develop the play is really exciting,” she said.
Whipday hopes that audiences will find powerful take-aways from “The Defamation of Cicely Lee.”
“I don’t want them to take a single message or moral. I don’t want it to feel preachy,” she said. “I’m hoping that maybe the audience will empathize more with some [characters] more than others, or maybe judge some actions more than others, but I want them to come away with a sense of having stepped inside all these different perspectives.”
One thing Whipday hopes everyone can take away, however, is the power of words, perspectives and social constructs, particularly regarding “the way we kind of weigh women’s words today, and the way that women sometimes still struggle to have credibility as witnesses.”
Most of all, Whipday hopes that audiences will just enjoy the experience.
“I just hope they have a good time,” she said. “We’re trying to make it as gripping and intense and suspenseful as possible to make it a sort of exciting viewing experience.”
Those who attend the free staged reading will have the opportunity to participate in a conversation period following the performance, Morgan said. Audience feedback is critically valuable to the development of a successful, enjoyable play, and both she and Whipday hope that many will come.
“If people think this sounds even remotely interesting, or feels like a story they would feel invested in, I would just love it if they came and shared their thoughts,” Whipday said. “They can be part of making this play, and I would love to draw on their responses and their experiences of it and make it better.”
