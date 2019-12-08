In the fourth grade at Wenonah Elementary School, a music teacher recognized talent in a boy.
He went on to attend Kate Collins Middle School, and in 8th grade, Daryl Brooks performed in “Carousel” with the Waynesboro Players. By 9th grade, he was in productions at Oak Grove Theater.
He graduated Waynesboro High School in 1994, and is now producing managing director of the Black Ensemble Theater. He recently received a Joseph Jefferson Award.
“Mrs. Drenette Woodson is probably why I do what I do today,” Brooks said of his fourth grade music teacher, the late Drenette Woodson.
He said that one day she told him: “This is what you’re going to do.”
“She pushed me, all the way through elementary school.”
Even through middle school, he said Woodson pushed him to pursue music and theater.
“I had such support,” he said of his teachers, family and members of the community.
Much of that support came from the Waynesboro Area Improvement Society (WAIS), which, according to Brooks, held events to raise money to help underprivileged families in Waynesboro.
At Thanksgiving, families received turkeys and at Christmas families received gifts for children from WAIS.
“That was the sense of community that was there. Those are the people that I grew up with,” Brooks said.
Growing up with a support system and seeing a group of community members like WAIS give back to the community, Brooks said, guided him to do what he does now.
“I feel like I’ve never known anything else,” Brooks said of why he chose music and theater.
He was putting together small theater shows with family members when he was four years old.
“I think the big thing in my family is drive and being driven.”
Brooks said that nonprofit organization RISE is important to the Waynesboro community.
“The biggest thing is to bring recognition to black people that have done things, and either have moved on but still deserve recognition or have made an impact [in Waynesboro],” Brooks said of RISE’s efforts.
Brooks said that talk of renaming the Louis Spilman Auditorium at the renovated Waynesboro High after him was a good starting point for the black community to get the conversation started with local officials about why more blacks who have made an impact in the community have not been honored. However, Brooks said he understood the auditorium could not be renamed.
“I’m very humbled, very humbled to even be thought of and to have the support,” Brooks said.
But, Brooks said his first thought was that Woodson should be honored.
“It’s a shame that something hasn’t been named after that lady,” Brooks said of Woodson.
If individuals are not honored after they are gone, “especially, people of color, then they’ll just fade away.”
Brooks said his family has been in Waynesboro for a long time, and members of his family “worked so hard to build a community of equity for African Americans” in the River City.
“Waynesboro has such a rich African-American history,” Brooks said.
The city’s black history does not stop with William Perry, for whom an elementary school is named in the city, and the Rosenwald Community Center, which was the high school for black students in the city before integration of public schools.
“It’s time to start looking at blacks in a way of equality for the fights that they have made and the vantages that we have made in the city of Waynesboro to grow the city, and who those people are. Not even saying that I’m one of those people.”
Brooks majored in musical theater at Shenandoah University, and after a four-month tour in Chicago performing in “Sweet Chariot” as part of Richmond’s Theater IV, now called Virginia Repertory Theatre, he filled a moving fan with his belongings and moved to Chicago with a couple of friends.
His father told him: “Well, when you need to move back home, I’ll buy your bus ticket back home.”
Brooks said he took that as tough love and his father, Kenneth Brooks, who is 78 and still lives in Waynesboro, “challenging me to be great.”
Brooks writes, directs and budgets theater productions for Black Ensemble Theater. His last performance on stage was two years ago.
“In my season right now, directing and writing and educating is where I am,” Brooks said of his work.
Founded in 1976 by playwright Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater’s mission is “to eradicate racism through the theater arts, and that is what we do, but it’s through knowledge,” Brooks said.
He said a goal of his has always been to show blacks that they have opportunities in theater, because when he started as a youth in Waynesboro, he was one of few black children interested in theater.
“I spit this out as much as possible of how important it is for me to make as much noise as I can here and in other places to show people who look like me that theater and music [are options for them].”
Sports do not have to be their only path to a college education.
Brooks said that the majority of black actors in movies and on television began their acting careers in theater, but are only known for their movies and television experience.
When Brooks is interviewed about his work, he said he always mentions that he is not from Chicago. He is from Waynesboro.
“Because this is where it came from. This is where I came from. Me giving back to Waynesboro is me giving back to Miss Woodson, it’s me giving back to my family, it’s me giving back to the people that groomed me,” Brooks said.
Although he moved more than 20 years ago, Brooks said he continues to return to the River City twice a year. He continues to mentor Waynesboro youth entering the theater world after high school.
And he has more plans for giving back.
Brooks is hoping to set up a scholarship fund of $1,000 each to a boy and a girl graduating Waynesboro High who will pursue an education in the arts after high school. But he would like to have a group of local individuals to make the scholarship selections.
He would also like to make internships in Chicago available for Waynesboro High graduates during the summer before they begin college, and to produce theater productions in Waynesboro, conduct master classes and forums for students.
His favorite production to perform in is “Big River,” which he performed in for Oak Grove Theater when he was young. When his mother, Jackie Brooks, died in 1997, Brooks was part of a production of “Big River” at Shenandoah University.
Although he does more behind the scenes than acting on stage now, Brooks said that if The Wayne Theatre, Oak Grove Theater, the Waynesboro Players or any other local theater company were to put on a production of “Big River,” he would not hesitate for the opportunity to return to the River City and portray “Jim.”
