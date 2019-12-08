Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING... TEMPERATURES EARLY THIS MORNING HAVE DROPPED TO FREEZING IN A FEW LOCALES. AS RAIN MOVES IN OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS, A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE IN THE LOCALLY COLDER LOCALES. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE CAUTION IN NORMALLY COLDER LOCATIONS WHERE ROADS MAY BRIEFLY ICE UP. TEMPERATURES SHOULD RISE ABOVE FREEZING IN ALL LOCATIONS BY 9 AM.