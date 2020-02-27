Instead of getting mad about politics this weekend, The Players hope to help people laugh about it.
The Players, a nonprofit theatre organization in Waynesboro, is peforming Paul Slade Smith’s comedy "The Outsider" about a camera-shy politician who suddenly becomes a governor of a small state as the result of a sex scandal.
In "The Outsider," Ned Newley is propelled from the position of lieutenant governor to state governor in the wake of the original governor’s resignation. With severe social anxiety, terror of public speaking, horrible poll numbers and general discomfort with public attention, a team of dedicated staff must rally around Newley and help turn him into the governor the people have been waiting for: an outsider.
The Players are performing this non-partisan, non-divisive political comedy in hopes will bring some levity to the current, real-world political climate, director Emily Girard said.
“I really like this play," Girard said. "It really spoke to me, especially in this current environment of politics."
Girard, who has been involved with the Players for seven years, is making her directorial debut.
“It’s very timely, but it’s not partisan,” she said of the play. “It doesn’t take one side over the other. It doesn’t even really do caricatures, I don’t think, of anyone. You won’t watch it and be like, ‘Oh, well that’s so-and-so, clearly.’ It’s more, I think, in defense of the good qualities of government and the right people to exercise, or who exhibit those qualities. It’s very timely, but not divisive; not depressing. I think you can be on the far left of the spectrum, or the far right of the political spectrum, and you will find things in it that will make you say, ‘Yeah, that’s probably how it’s supposed to work.’”
Girard said she wanted to time the performance for the weekend before and after the Democratic Primary elections in Virginia on Tuesday.
Although the play’s cast of characters are in politics, the Players hope that component will not turn audiences off. The focus has nothing to do with parties or caricatures of political figures, Girard said.
“It’s a political comedy, but that’s kind of scary, because the word ‘political’ scares people off,” said Andrew West, who plays the titular character, Ned Newley. “But it’s so not that kind of political comedy at all.”
The seven cast members of this production agreed this is the sort of political comedy that should lead to laughs, not fist fights.
Jenny Howard, who portrays the character of an untalented, but dedicated and confident, temp worker named LuLu, was skeptical of the play at first.
“When I heard it was a political play, I was like, ‘I’m not auditioning for that.’ Then I found it online and I got in my bathtub, and before I finished act one, I said, ‘I want to be in this play,’” she said. “It’s really for everybody.”
Leigh Beauchamp, who plays the part of Louise Peakes, said this performance leaves room for individual interpretation and audience take-aways.
“If you just want to have a laugh and not think too hard, you can do that. It’s such a funny show that you and do that. But there will be people that see deeper, that see things about themselves, that think about, ‘Who am I? What kind of person do I want to vote for?’ Again, while still laughing,” she said. “You can take away what you want from it.”
Girard hopes "The Outsider" will not only be enjoyable for audiences, but also encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming elections.
“I hope people vote, and understand what their role is in a democracy,” Girard said. “Why you should care; what government, in a perfect world, should do.”
