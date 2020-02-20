Wilson Memorial High will be alive with the sound of music this weekend as the story of the von Trapp family is told in “The Sound of Music.”
The von Trapps were a musical family living in Austria in the late 1930s as the Nazis gradually occupied more and more of Europe, including Austria. The family eventually escaped Austria.
Paige Edwards, Wilson Memorial High’s choral director, and John Tindall are co-directors of the production.
“It’s a show of epic proportions,” Edwards said.
She said she had several reasons for choosing “The Sound of Music” as the next musical at Wilson Memorial.
“I wanted to do a show that was in great contrast to ‘Footloose,’” Edwards said of the school’s February 2019 production.
Edwards also felt she had students capable of filling the roles of the von Trapp children, “which is not always the case every year at high school.”
For Wilson Memorial’s production, three students from Augusta County elementary schools and one student from an Augusta County middle school, as well as three Wilson Memorial High students will comprise the roles of the von Trapp children. An 18-piece pit orchestra will provide live music during the show.
“I knew I wanted this show to be extremely memorable for everyone involved,” Edwards said.
More than 60 students will make the production possible.
“We’re on a great run from our last two years, and I wanted to do a show that would continue that great run we have going in our musical theater department,” Edwards said.
She said she hopes audience members leave the show “with a full heart. Those from my generation I hope they leave the show with their memories [of the 1965 film].”
She hopes Wilson Memorial’s production brings back memories of Julie Andrews singing, and that everyone “enjoyed lots of heartwarming moments. It’s a very family-friendly show.”
Edwards said she also hopes audience members will leave the show “with a renewed mindfulness of the history” behind the show.
“This show teaches our cast so much. This show has depth,” Edwards said of the historical context of the show, and the reality that families like the von Trapps were living in at the time.
Isabella Capriotti, a senior at Wilson Memorial, will portray “Maria,” a young woman who lives a monastery preparing to become a nun until she is asked to become a child’s tutor, and her life takes a different path.
“I had to sacrifice a lot of stuff, but it was worth it in the end,” Isabella said of preparing for her role.
Her parents and friends have helped her practice lines and rehearse songs.
Isabella previously appeared in Wilson Memorial’s production of “Footloose” as “Wendy Jo.”
“And, basically, it’s been reading the script like a book for weeks now,” Isabella said.
Isabella said she was aware of the history behind the musical before participating in the Wilson Memorial production, but now she has an even better understanding of what the Nazi occupation of Austria meant for the von Trapps and other families.
“I didn’t realize how bad it actually was,” Isabella said.
She also learned from her mother that from the ages of about 2 to 4, “The Sound of Music” was her favorite movie.
“Just happiness and smiles and love for one of the greatest musicals of all time,” Isabella said of what she hopes audience members will take away from the show. “I hope everyone has a stronger love of this musical.”
Portraying the role of Maria does bring a certain amount of pressure.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure, but I feel I fit the role really well. Me and Maria honestly have similar personalities,” Isabella said.
Isabella relates to Maria’s natural peppiness and genuine love of children.
In fact, Isabella said she is thankful for the bonds she has created with the children in the cast.
The feeling is mutual as she said they have told her she has become an important person in their lives also.
“I just love them with all my heart,” she said.
Ryder Faunce will portray Capt. von Trapp, the patriarch of the von Trapp family.
The Wilson Memorial senior was “Willard” in “Footloose” last February.
Ryder said the difference between the two characters “is pretty vast,” and he was at first concerned that he would not be capable of portraying the Captain.
Support from friends and Edwards, Ryder said, encouraged him to pursue the role.
At the beginning of the production, Ryder said, that Captain is mean, but music changes him into a nicer man by the end.
“I think I identify with the Captain more at the end,” Ryder said.
In preparation for his role, Ryder listened to the music. He said he joined choir only two years ago and “Footloose” was his first musical.
“I hope more of the audience around our age [teenagers] get more of a feel for a traditional show,” Ryder said.
“Footloose” was a contemporary production.
According to Edwards, the granddaughter of Capt. von Trapp and his first wife, and the daughter of the oldest von Trapp child, Rupert, Rev. Elizabeth “Tizzy’ von Trapp Walker is expected to attend Saturday’s performance.
Tickets are available online and at the door.
