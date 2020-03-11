The “Roman numeral effect” may seem daunting to some, but the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton hopes that it will not deter audiences from coming to experience the 2020 Actors’ Renaissance season productions of “King Henry IV,” parts one and two.
Just as a viewer is not required to be a history buff to enjoy the stories featured in shows like “Game of Thrones” and adaptations of historical figures and tales, one does not have to know English history — or even be a history fan in general — to enjoy Shakespeare’s “King Henry IV.”
Set in a 1990s grunge scene at the choice of the actors, the ASC’s 2020 Ren season production of “King Henry IV” invites audiences to partake in a story with components of the timeless human experience to which everyone can relate.
“I feel like that hits a sweet spot for a lot of our audience who lived through that,” said actor Brandon Carter, who plays Prince Hal, or Henry V, in reference to the ‘90s.
“I don’t think you need to know anything about English history to come see a history play. [Henry IV] was, in its time, exactly what a Netflix drama series is now,” said Ethan McSweeny, artistic director of ASC. “I come to the plays with an embrace of how amazing it is that they are so constantly relevant to our lives. You have to remember that people were not any different 400 years ago than they are now. We’re exactly the same. Our technology has changed; our ability to travel has changed; but our basic humanness is the same. Our relationships are the same; our family dynamics are the same; our basic wants and needs are the same.”
“King Henry IV” is a series of two plays that largely follows a young Henry V — Prince Hal — and his shenanigans, relationships, roguish escapades, coming of age, his laughter and tears, internal and external conflicts — and the struggle of accepting his heavy royal inheritance. Accompanied by family both chosen and biological, surrounded by political intrigue, battles, ambition and treachery, Prince Hal undergoes experiences that will shape him into one of England’s historically greatest kings.
“It’s an incredible play, but mainly, I always look for the simplest way in, and my simple way in is it’s about families,” McSweeny said. “For me, all of these stories are ultimately — and this is true of almost all of Shakespeare’s histories — a family story. Just because what’s at stake in the inheritance for this particular family is the kingdom of England, the ‘kingdom of Virginia’ would be just as big a stake, or whatever your family’s ‘kingdom’ is. The stakes are the same for you as an individual as they would be for these people.”
Actor John Harrell, who plays Sir John Falstaff in “Henry IV” this season, agreed.
“I almost don’t even think of them as history plays. They really are family plays,” he said. “If you look at it as the process of creating an adult from a child, or the process of creating a fully formed figure from the raw materials of youth, that’s completely relatable.”
Two types of families ultimately exist in the world: biological and chosen. “Henry IV” highlights both these types of families, McSweeny said.
There is the biological family of Prince Hal — his father, siblings and extended relatives. Then, there is the chosen family consisting of Hal and his friends — arguably a “gang,” depending on how one looks at it — especially Sir John Falstaff, with whom Hal was extremely close until their life paths diverged.
The relationship between young Prince Hal and the aging, but young at heart and head, Sir John Falstaff is perhaps the most-highlighted relationship in the cast. This subplot of aging was referred to by Ralph Cohen, ASC’s co-founder and director of mission, as “Shakespeare’s great meditation on aging.”
Harrell said he can relate to his character’s plight on a personal level as he faces his upcoming 50th birthday.
“In addition to this play being about the formation of a king, the Falstaff subplot is about the deterioration of a man,” Harrell said. “Your body’s falling apart on you. I’ll tell you, as somebody who’s about to turn 50, I am still 33. I hit 33, and I think I’ll probably always be 33, no matter what my body tells me. I have not fundamentally changed since I was 33 years old. But Falstaff does deteriorate, and he does fall apart before your very eyes.”
“King Henry IV” grapples with various life stages that most every human being experiences over the course of his or her lifetime. Coming of age; accepting responsibility, if reluctantly; physical aging and the struggle of accepting that process; parents who worry over a wayward child; losing loved ones; friends who inexorably drift apart as life leads them in different directions.
“Even for Hal, even for Falstaff, it’s just like, ‘Oh, this is the age I’m actually at. This is what I look like. This is what I need to do now,’” Carter said. And, as Hal grows into his destiny, he cuts off certain friends to reach that, Carter added.
Carter himself said he relates at some level to his character’s coming-of-age story.
“I just turned 33 a few weeks ago, and it’s funny how these things were cast, because it’s like, I’m at a point where I have to decide to grow up, to be ready for my fate and responsibility or not,” he said.
Despite their eventual split, Carter said that there was certainly a “deep love” between young Hal and Falstaff, his surrogate father-figure.
“There’s definitely love between [Hal and Falstaff]. And resentment,” Harrell said. “Which is a very human way to have a best friend. It’s like, ‘I need you. Don’t get ahead of me.’ It’s a very male, but very loving, friendship.”
Prince Hal’s foil in Part One, the quick-tempered rebel Hotspur of the Percy line who served as an antagonist to Prince Hal and King Henry IV, is another character that Carter and Harrell said is intriguing in the story — and necessary to Hal’s character development.
“Hotspur seem to be the kind of man that Hal’s father wishes Hal was, and makes that a central dramatic theme,” Harrell said, while noting the often-strained relationship between King Henry IV and his son as Hal wants to both please his father and become a king, yet still clings to scoundrel habits.
“Anybody who has a father has a vexed relationship with a father, so we all know what that’s like,” Harrell said.
Both Carter and Harrell said that they find the “Henry IV” plays to be “intimate” in their portrayal of the human experience.
“Shakespeare wrote these real, human characters that are universal and go through the test of time. The people that he wrote had true feelings and deep emotions,” Carter said. “They’re really just like you and me.”
The “Henry IV” plays also can be approached as prequels to “King Henry V,” McSweeny said.
“Henry IV, parts one and two, is really the story of King Henry V, whom we tend to know a little bit better because of the films, and because it’s a great, swashbuckling, fabulous story of royal success,” McSweeny said. “But it’s Henry V before he becomes king, and that’s whose story we’re really tracking. So, in fact, what we’re looking at is, what are the things that happen to someone that create the circumstances where they become a good leader? And next year, when we produce ‘Henry V,’ you’ll get to see the leader that Prince Hal becomes. And you’ll see how these experiences have helped shape him.”
Just as many U.S. presidential candidates write autobiographies of their life experiences and their journeys to the political scene, McSweeny said, Shakespeare’s “King Henry IV” series chronicles how Prince Hal grew into his role as a king of England. That leads to yet another point of relatability that the play explores: politics and power.
“If you look right now, we’re in a year of presidential politics. We’re in the middle of civil conflict. It’s not a war right now, but we’re trying to figure out what the right balance of power should be, as a citizenry,” McSweeny said on the eve of Super Tuesday, with presidential elections looming later in 2020. “[It’s a] good chance to come to see a play, think about it in some different terms; maybe take a break from the politics of now, but also still get some perspective.”
The 2020 Actors’ Renaissance season is not the last time audiences will see Prince Hal on stage. ASC is setting up for the “long journey” following Shakespeare’s saga. Next year, ASC will produce “King Henry V.” Following a year after that, “King Henry VI” is planned to arrive.
“If you don’t know history now, you will if you keep coming to the Blackfriars Playhouse,” McSweeny said.
