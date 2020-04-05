I hope you are OK.
I imagine most of you are staying connected by social media, and I'm glad that you can keep in touch.
Most of you don't usually listen to news. I am grateful if you can escape it, because it is scary for everyone to hear these days.
My hope is that you will spend time away from your screens--take a walk, shoot some hoops, play frisbee with your dog, go for a run, fly a kite...keeping a safe distance from others. The fresh air and sunshine are essential for all of us.
Document what's going on in your life right now: you are living through an unprecedented era that you will want to remember details to tell your kids and grandkids one day (create a journal, write a song, share a poem, draw some artwork, keep a blog or vlog).
I miss seeing you. Take care!
