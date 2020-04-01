Hello Students! I hope you all are doing well. I have been busy reading, cooking, and taking walks with my family and our dog. As we continue to stay safe, I want to encourage you to make the best of each day.
My challenge to you today is:
1. Write a letter to someone you miss and mail it to them. Remember, sentences start with a capital letter and end with a punctuation mark. Address the envelope yourself!
2. Read a good book, write down your three favorite parts and share it with your family.
3. Run in place, do 5 pushups, and 10 sit-ups, stand on your tiptoes and reach for the sky while saying "I am Blessed." ❤
4. Hug everyone in your house today including your pets. 🐾
Stay safe and healthy. I miss you all!
Love,
Mrs. Cash
3rd Grade Guy K. Stump Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.