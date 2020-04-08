Dawn Legg

Dawn Legg, a second-grade teacher at Guy K. Stump Elementary School in Stuarts Draft.

Dear Class,

I hope this finds you well and happy! By now you should have your home learning lessons. Work hard but don’t forget to take a break and have fun! I miss and love you all! Keep reading!

