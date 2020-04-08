To All of My Dear Students,
Hi to all my wonderful students! I miss you and hope you are staying active, healthy, and busy! I have been busy working around the house, challenging you all with activities online, spending time with my family, and helping out however I can.
Though we didn't get to finish the school year together, please know that it was a honor to spend the time working with each and every one of you in school! I challenge you to do your best each day, stay active, help out whenever you can, say thank you to your parents, healthcare workers, store workers, or just anyone you see! Smile and challenge yourself always!
Love,
Mr. Gebhardt
