CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Virginia Tech junior running back Deshawn McClease posted his third-straight 100-yard bowl performance in Tuesday’s Belk Bowl loss to Kentucky. Afterward, the Virginia Beach native said he’s undecided whether he’ll return to the Hokies for his senior year.
“I’ve thought about it,” McClease said after running for a season-high 126 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats. “I still have some discussing to do with my family and the coaching staff. I’ll take as much time as I need to reevaluate things.”
McClease is set to graduate in May with his second degree from Tech, meaning he could go the graduate transfer route and play immediately. Or he could return to the Hokies, who have a crowded but young running back room lined up for 2020.
There are currently 10 running backs on the roster, including junior Jalen Holston, and Tech has three incoming freshman running backs plus Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert for 2020.
Holston missed most of 2019 with a leg injury he suffered in the season-opening loss to Boston College. He was cleared for the bowl game and dressed, but did not play.
Freshman Keshawn King finished as the team’s third-leading rusher, behind McClease and quarterback Hendon Hooker. He ran for 340 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games for the Hokies (8-5).
Freshman Tahj Gary played in just two games, allowing him to redshirt.
Walk-on redshirt freshman Malik Bell has already announced his intention to transfer and others could follow suit.
Those are questions for the 2020 team. First, one final look back at the 2019 finale – four takeaways from Tech’s Belk Bowl loss to Kentucky:
1. Fumble not reviewed
Tech coach Justin Fuente said officials advised him not to burn a timeout to review a possible fumble on fourth down in the fourth quarter of the game.
“They review all that stuff,” Fuente said. “The guy tells me that they reviewed it and it's been confirmed, don't waste your timeout. They said it was it stopped forward progress or whatever it was, but he said don't even, don't waste it.”
Television replays were inconclusive but it’s very possible that Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. lost the ball before officials whistled the play dead. Linebacker Alan Tisdale ended the play with the ball in his hands, but the officials said Bowden Jr.’s forward progress had been stopped prior to the ball coming out.
That kept the Wildcats’ game-winning drive alive. Three plays later, Bowden Jr. hit Josh Ali for a 13-yard touchdown that put Kentucky up
2. No penalty for punch
About an hour-and-a-half before kickoff, Bowden Jr. was part of an on-field incident involving Kentucky and Virginia Tech players. Video shows Bowden Jr. punching Virginia Tech junior defensive tackle Dashawn Crawford in the face.
So why was Bowden Jr. allowed to play in the Belk Bowl – where he earned game MVP honors – after that?
“First of all, the referees' jurisdiction starts an hour before the game,” Fuente said immediately after the game. “I don't know who allegedly got or didn't get I don't know anything about that. I know we had a meeting after it and they basically said, ‘We're going to look into it, you guys talk to your teams.’ So I went in and talked to our team about exactly what we expected of them.”
3. Hudson’s injury
Fuente revealed that true freshman center Bryan Hudson played much of the year with a broken right thumb and was also battling an ankle injury Tuesday. That, Fuente said, was part of the reason he went with junior Zachariah Hoyt at center for the Belk Bowl.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker said the transition went smoothly.
“It’s not really new,” Hooker said. “Me and Hoyt, we’ve been together since I came in, with the twos. So just being with him is not really anything new. Being with Hud, it wasn’t anything new. Just getting reps with everyone has been the main thing over time. So it was no problem.”
Fuente limited the playing time for Hudson and fellow freshman offensive lineman Doug Nestor.
“They're not injured and out, they can play, but they're true freshman guys that were at the end of the year and those things kind of took a toll on them.”
4. Missing corners
Kentucky, a ground-based offense, completed just six passes in the game. The Hokies caught break with the Wildcats as an opponent, in that regard, because Tech played without both its starting cornerbacks. Caleb Farley missed the game with a back issue while Jermaine Waller sat out with a lower leg injury.
Armani Chatman, Jovon Quillen and Brion Murray saw increased action in their places.
