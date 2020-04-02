Hey Guys,
I can't begin to express how much I miss you all! Things have been so different for not only myself but for you and your family as well. The circumstances that have come about are like nothing I have ever seen. It has really opened my eyes to how much time you and I spend together during the school year. You all are my school family and are very much a part of my life. I miss you and your families dearly and I hope this message finds you all happy and safe! Things will only get better and we will see each other very soon.
Love to all,
Mrs. Moga
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.