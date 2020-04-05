To the students of our pre-K class: I want you to know how much I have missed you. I was hoping that after spring break we'd be back together.
I hope that you are enjoying the time you have with your family. I hope that you are reading fun books (or watching us read to you), learning your ABC's and numbers.
I want each of you to know that you are very special and always remember that you can do whatever you want if you keep learning. I hope that you have a good break and I hope to see you again soon.
If not, we will see each other in the fall!
Live, Laugh, Love,
Mrs. Harris
