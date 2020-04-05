Dear Students,
I want all of you to know how proud and humbled I am to have the blessing of being your teacher. I am so impressed to see how much you've excelled in such a short time. Just because the year was cut short doesn't mean your strive for greatness should be cut short as well. Work hard, push to be your best, and remember that your teachers are behind you.
In this strange and unprecedented time, don't forget that you can be a leader in your own way by keeping up healthy habits and being there for your family.
I can't wait to see all of you again soon!
Sincerely,
Mr. Snyder
(One of your biggest fans!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.