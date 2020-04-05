To my Advisory, thanks for standing for the pledge, but put your phones away before I take them!
To my first period, Nerds!
To my second period, I’ll never forget Jimmy, Washington D.C. trip jokes, “That’s K,” and Benji telling us to be more mature.
Third period, you’ll all be happy to hear that I do and don’t finna miss you the most. Be nice to your teachers next year.
Fourth period, stay away from dirt.
In all seriousness, I really wish we could have finished the year out together. I was really feeling like every day I was coming to work and having fun and laughing with you guys. Come back and say hello once in a while, and don’t forget you all have free math tutoring for life.
One last time, because I know you miss it — “YeeoooOOO!”
Mr. H
