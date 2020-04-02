Dear Most Amazing Students Ever,
I miss more than words can express. YOU are my source of energy and the pep in my step! Some of you may think it is my morning Starbucks Blonde Roast, but it really isn’t. Look at the bulletin board I put up right after our last day together. Each of you has your name on a cup. I have been beyond honored to pour my knowledge and love into you this year. Please take what you have been given and fill the cups of others now.
» Period 1 — Stay productively chatty and totally amazing!
» Period 2 — Share more of your awesomeness than ever!
» Period 3 — Keep laughing and J don’t drop G!
» Period 4 — Creative chaos, life lessons, and salsa forever!
None of us could ever anticipated this Event. We control our Response, however. To the best Outcome possible!
Much Love Always,
Mrs. Andrews
