Anchuli Felicia King is rapidly on the rise as a talented playwright in modern day. At 25 years of age, she has already seen some of her plays produced in Australia, London and the United States. Most recently, King is the winner of the American Shakespeare Center’s special program, Shakespeare’s New Contemporaries (SNC). Her winning submission is her latest project: “Keene,” a companion to Shakespeare’s “Othello.”
“[‘Keene’] is really my love letter to Shakespeare,” King said.
The new play is set at a Shakespeare conference, featuring Kai, a Japanese musicologist grappling with the world of English academia, and Tyler, the only student of color in his PhD cohort. A story of love, betrayal, and humanity punctuated with pop music and comedy ensues as the audience is taken back and forth between modern day and the 19th century. The project found King exploring a new way of writing plays, and delving deeper into Shakespeare and the themes his work dealt with.
“I wrote my undergraduate thesis on Shakespeare. I’ve written a couple of papers on Shakespeare. I went to a Shakespeare conference, which the play is based on. I’ve always sort of dabbled in Shakespeare,” King said. “My areas of interest have always been theatre and technology, with sort of Shakespeare on the side.”
Of Thai-Australian descent, King’s plays focus primarily on addressing current global and social issues, particularly in the contexts of globalization and technology, through comedy. King grew up between Thailand and the Philippines until she moved to Australia at age eight or nine, where she lived through her undergraduate years of college before moving to New York City for graduate school. Attending international schools for much of her life, King has been well exposed to a variety of cultures and languages, all of which influence her work and worldview.
“The only way to combat the rising tide of scary nationalism is to advocate for what a healthy global culture could actually look like, which is something that I have always tried to do,” King said.
“I think ‘Keene’ is really a play about celebrating difference, and about finding new ways to think about our own history and reclaim it.”
It was through the Ars Nova Playgroup playwriting program that King heard about Shakespeare’s New Contemporaries program. King was greatly intrigued by the unique opportunity the program presented.
“I just thought it was really fascinating to have to write a play with really set structures. Like, you have to have an ensemble of 10; you can’t do lights and sound; you have to have music in the play. So when it came time for the next round of submissions, I was like: ‘I want to have a go at writing one of those! It sounds like fun,’” King said.
SNC entries are typically written as companion plays in response to a Shakespeare original, encouraging modern playwrights to engage with his classic works and respond to them in the modern world. Writers must adhere to specific guidelines to keep true to Shakespearean tradition, something unique in the world of play writing. Winners receive a world premiere production of their play, a $25,000 prize, and travel and housing coverage for the rehearsal and development process. For her entry, King tackled “Othello” by writing “Keene.”
“My goal is always to sort of explore a really specific universe, and how that specific universe relates to sort of broader global things,” King said. “When thinking about engaging with ‘Othello’ as a play, which is an incredibly complicated play, I really wanted to look at what does it mean now to study ‘Othello?’ What does it mean, as a global citizen, to engage with the themes of ‘Othello?’ And how are some of the issues around that play, staging that play, casting that play, how do those issues relate to the world as we presently exist in it?”
King said that working with ASC and the SNC program has provided her with incredibly unique opportunities as a playwright.
“The miraculous thing about ASC is that it feels like an incredibly intimate space. It feels like you get a much more immediate line to your audience, and it’s this perfect marriage of how theatre has been done for hundreds of years and getting to bring that to new audiences with new voices, and that’s what Shakespeare’s New Contemporaries really allows us to do,” she said.
This week at ASC has already been a great experience for King.
“I’ve really felt this week that I’m both tapping into something that feels very historic and feels like getting back to the roots of what makes theatre amazing, while getting to talk about contemporary issues that still feel relevant to a modern audience. For somebody who often writes plays about globalization and technology, which are incredibly contemporary issues, it feels really amazing to get to balance those two things,” she said.
King said she would argue that Shakespeare, too, was a globalist.
“He really cared about staging the entire world in his plays,” she said.
Unlike working with most other theatre companies, King added, the SNC program guarantees a world premiere of the play after the workshop stages are complete. In most cases, when a theatre commissions a playwright and works toward production, there is no certainty that the play will actually be produced by that theatre.
“With this, we really get the opportunity to workshop a play knowing that we’re going to go into production next year,” she said. “It’s kind of unique in the world of playwriting. I’ve never had the opportunity to do this before, so that feels incredibly rewarding, to be able to think of it holistically rather than speculatively.”
This week, King is working with ASC creatives to develop her play, which will go on-stage next year. Writing and rewriting the script, working directly with actors, and hearing her play read aloud for the first time are all part of the exciting process. What King likes the most about working with ASC is the collaboration between everyone involved with producing a play.
“Plays are not a static document. They’re a living document that changes depending on who you’re in the room with. And part of what’s delightful about being a theatre maker is that it’s necessarily collaborating,” she said.
Working more deeply with Shakespeare’s texts has been a refreshing experience for King.
“It feels like flexing a different muscle. It’s really exciting,” she said.
King hopes that through her latest work, the audience will take away a beautiful, melancholic love story and celebrate differences. She promised that the show is not bogged down in academia just because it is related to Shakespeare.
“[‘Keene‘] is a really, really fun, accessible comedy. There’s lot of pop music in it. I think it’s going to be a really fun show. It’s just going to be a really good time at the theatre,” King said.
A reading of “Keene” will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at Blackfriars. An RSVP is requested on the Blackfriars website.
“Keene” will premiere in the summer/fall repertory season at Blackfriars Playhouse.
