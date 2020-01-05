An Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy faces a reckless driving charge after crashing his patrol vehicle while in a pursuit in Stuarts Draft on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said that at 12:04 a.m. deputies responded to the Sheetz gas station at 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway for a report of a man brandishing a firearm at a Sheetz customer. While responding, a deputy was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road near Jossie Lane after “failing to negotiate a curve.”
Officials said the deputy’s vehicle went off the road and rolled several times, leaving the deputy trapped in his patrol car until being extricated by the fire department. The deputy was transported to Augusta Health by the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad.
The deputy was later identified by the sheriff’s office as Michael Stogdale, who has been employed with the sheriff’s office since July 2018.
Stogdale was in stable condition upon arrival, and has since been released from the hospital after being treated for a fractured arm and lacerations.
The crash was investigated by the Virginia State Police, and Stogdale was charged with reckless driving.
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith acknowledged that excessive speed was the reason for the crash.
“The deputy is alive by the grace of God, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful that no one was killed in this incident,” Smith said in a released statement.
