A Greenville man is facing one felony charge after the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Monday afternoon of a possible abduction.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Route 262 and Route 11 after a third party call was received that a woman may have been forced into a pickup truck in the Greenville area. The reporting party stated that the truck had gotten onto Route 262 from Lee Jackson Highway.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a heavy police presence was in the area before the Staunton police department responded to Devon Road for a reported fight between a man and woman. Once on the scene, Staunton police confirmed it was the suspect vehicle.
The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was located with minor injuries. The driver and alleged suspect, Eric Thompson, was located nearby and detained.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman got in the truck without Thompson using physical force. However, during their travel Thompson allegedly struck the victim several times and choked her.
Thompson, 28, of Greenville, was arrested at the scene and charges with a single count of strangulation. He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.