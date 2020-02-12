A Bridgewater man was taken into custody Monday and charged with driving under the influence by Virginia State Police after failing to yield to deputies for a traffic violation, officials said.
Deputies were dispatched at 3:55 p.m. Monday to the Augusta County/Rockingham line to assist Bridgewater Police in a pursuit heading toward Augusta County, according to a press release. The pursuit began after Rodney Faison, 60, of Bridgewater, who was driving a 2018 Toyota sedan, failed to yield to law enforcement after a traffic violation.
A K-9 deputy deployed tire deflation devices, known as stop sticks, in the 1000 block of Route 42 near Harrisonburg. Although the stop sticks successfully deflated all four tires, Faison continued on at a reduced speed, nearly striking several northbound vehicles, the release said.
Law enforcement then decided to maneuver Faison's Toyota sedan into a ditch. Once stopped at the intersection of routes 42 and 250 in Churchville, Faison was non-compliant and refused to obey commands given by deputies. Deputies finally broke the sedan window and deployed a K-9, after which Faison was taken into custody.
Faison sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said, with minimal damage to a law enforcement vehicle and no injuries to deputies reported.
Faison faces pending charges in Augusta County and Bridgewater, in addition to the charge of driving under the influence by Virginia State Police.
