A 21-year-old Waynesboro man charged in the accidental shooting death of his sister will serve no jail time after taking a plea deal in Waynesboro Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Cesar Ruiz pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm.
On the involuntary manslaughter charge, Ruiz was sentenced to five years with all five suspended under conditions of good behavior. In addition, Ruiz will be placed on supervised probation for six months and unsupervised probation for five years.
On the reckless handling of a firearm charge, Ruiz was sentenced to 12 months with all 12 months suspended under the same conditions.
Court documents state that the agreement was made “in substantial reliance” by the prosecutor’s office of the U.S. Army that by pleading guilty, Ruiz “would not be prosecuted by the U.S. Army for the events that occurred on the morning of Nov. 23.”
Ruiz was charged after Waynesboro police responded to the 700 block of Ridgewood Road on Nov. 23 and found 19-year-old Yesenia Katelyn Ruiz dead from a single rifle shot.
Cesar Ruiz, her brother, was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawfully discharging a firearm within an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm.
In February, Waynesboro’s Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter moved to dismiss the unlawfully discharging a firearm within an occupied building charge.
