A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to the accidental fatal shooting death of his 19-year-old sister on Saturday in Waynesboro.
At 9:47 a.m. the Waynesboro Police Department, along with Fire and EMS, responded to a residence in the 700 block of Ridgewood Road for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Yesenia Katelyn Ruiz shot once with a rifle and deceased.
The deceased’s brother, Cesar Felipe Ruiz, of Waynesboro, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawfully discharging a firearm within an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm.
Cesar Ruiz is being held pending a bond hearing in Waynesboro General District Court.
