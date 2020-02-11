The 21-year-old man facing charges related to the accidental shooting death of his sister appeared in Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday.
Cesar Felipe Ruiz of Waynesboro was charged in November 2019 for the death of his 19-year-old sister, Yesenia Katelyn Ruiz, who was shot once with rifle inside a Ridgewood Road residence in Waynesboro.
At the time, Ruiz was charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawfully discharging a firearm within an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm. On Monday, Waynesboro's Commonwealth Attorney David Ledbetter moved to dismiss the unlawfully discharging a firearm within an occupied building charge.
Ruiz's case will move to Waynesboro Circuit Court where it will be heard by a Waynesboro grand jury on March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.