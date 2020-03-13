STAUNTON — The case against a former Middle River Regional Jail superintendent facing a slate of charges related to using an inmate for work at his home will continue into May.
Jack Lee Jr., former MRRJ superintendent, appeared in Staunton Circuit Court on Friday morning where he was originally scheduled for a plea. However, Lee's attorney made a motion for a continuance to review evidence.
With no objection from prosecutors, the case will be continued to May 5.
Lee, 58, faces 34 misdemeanor charges related to having a prisoner work on his property, two felony counts of forging and uttering documents, and one felony count of false pretense.
An investigation was launched in November 2018 into Lee on allegations of abuse of authority, and he was fired in December 2018.
Court documents revealed a GPS unit for an inmate on home monitoring with work release privileges was at Lee's Staunton home 23 times, including some late night occurrences, between Nov. 2, 2017 and May 23, 2018.
Lee told investigators at that time the inmate worked for a contractor he hired. However, an affidavit shows the contractor said Lee had him falsify invoices.
