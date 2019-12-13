A judge certified five felony charges against a city man, including attempted capital murder of a police officer, in Waynesboro General District Court on Thursday.
Guy Venable Jr., 30, is accused of firing at police while running from officers after a July incident. According to Waynesboro police, the case began shortly after midnight on July when an officer spotted Venable, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, walking on West Main Street near the Quality Inn parking lot.
According to the officer’s testimony Thursday, when attempting to stop Venable, he ran from the scene. A second Waynesboro officer testified that he arrived and drove his patrol car down Alexander Lane to assist when Venable allegedly fired two shots toward the vehicle.
Police did not fire their weapons during the July incident, and Venable was later apprehended during a traffic stop on Bradley Lane in Dooms.
Venable’s attorney, Mike Hallahan, argued that the charge of attempted capital murder was filed on “anger” and “emotions.”
“Just because shots are being fired doesn’t mean there’s intent to kill anyone,” Hallahan said in court.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Will Flory maintained the position that Venable attempted to shoot into the officer’s vehicle.
“The most likely thing he was pointing at was a police car with an officer...the evidence is clear that Mr. Venable fired a shot that came in very close proximity to an occupied police car,” Flory said. “If Mr. Venable had been a slightly better shot, he would have struck the vehicle or the officer.”
The Commonwealth also presented evidence including a two-and-a-half minute audio track of the officers radio traffic on the day of the incident, still-video surveillance images of Venable during the incident, two 40-caliber shell casings that matched a firearm recovered when Venable was apprehended, and a positive gunshot residue test from Venable’s hand.
Judge William Cleaveland certified five felony charges against Venable after Thursday’s hearing. He faces one count of attempted capital murder of a police officer, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. Prosecutors withdrew other charges he was facing in the city.
Cleaveland said when delivering his determination Thursday that Venable was “deserving of significant punishment,” and that the case needed to be resolved in the Circuit Court.
Venable’s case will move to a Waynesboro grand jury on Jan. 13, 2020.
