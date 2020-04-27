Three reports of a handwritten note placed in mailboxes throughout Augusta County were received by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.
The handwritten note placed in the mailboxes read, "Greetings from Antifa."
The Antifa movement is a political protest comprised of groups affiliated by their militant opposition to fascism and other forms of extreme right-wing ideology. The anti-fascist protest gained traction in the U.S. after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.
The reports were made in Mount Sidney, Mount Solon and Middlebrook. One reported a mailer was torn in half, and another reported damage to their mailbox.
In addition to the suspicious mailings, the sheriff's office took one other report of suspicious activity on Sunday evening. It's reported that a man driving a white Crown Victoria broadcasted an announcement over a P.A. system to a small group of pedestrians on the lot of the Staunton mall.
It's alleged that the man stated, "This is the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, this does not look essential."
As the complainant drove off, he reported being followed by the suspicious vehicle and described it as having a faint blue light in the dash.
Anyone with information about the origin or author of the notes, or information on the operator of the white Crown Victoria, is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
