A Craigsville man was charged with burning his own home after a living room fire early Friday morning.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that at 6:10 a.m. firefighters from Craigsville, Churchville, Goshen and Augusta County Fire-Rescue responded to 62 North Hancock Street in Craigsville after a 911 call for a reported fire in the living room of a single-story home.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. A male and female victim were transported to Augusta Health for minor injuries sustained as a result of the fire.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, and a Virginia State Police arson investigator from the BCI Appomattox field office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.
As a result of the preliminary investigation, the homeowner Michael Christopher Troxell, 54, was charged with one count of arson.
Troxell is being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
