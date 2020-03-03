A 59-year-old Crimora man was arrested Monday and charged with one count of malicious wounding, police said.
David Frazier was arrested at the scene by deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, who were responding to a stabbing at McGuslin Lane in Crimora.
At the scene, deputies and investigators found a 38-year-old man who said he was struck with a baseball bat, sustaining non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release. At the scene, Frazier had wounds on his hand and admitted to stabbing a third man who had already left the scene.
Frazier was arrested without incident and was jailed at Middle River Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to police.
The man Frazier allegedly stabbed, who had left the scene, was later found at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville being treated for non-life threatening stab wounds, police said.
Knives and a bat were recovered by police.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, police said.
Anyone with further information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
