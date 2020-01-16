STAUNTON — A Stuarts Draft man known in the community as a former radio host and Augusta County school worker pleaded guilty Thursday in Augusta County Circuit Court to six felonies relating to child sex crimes.
Kristofer Neil Losh, 44, accepted a plea deal on five counts of producing child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery. Losh originally faced a dozen charges related to the incidents that occurred between June 8, 2011, and May 31, 2016. Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin moved to dismiss the six other charges on Thursday in exchange for the guilty plea.
Martin said in court that Losh was involved in a Big Brother, Big Sister mentoring program which he used to “gain trust of vulnerable young boys” and “groomed them over time” to sexually abuse them. Martin also said that Losh would use his media credentials as a radio host to take young boys on trips.
Per the plea agreement, Losh was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of five years for each count of producing child pornography to be served consecutively. On the charge of aggravated sexual battery, Losh received 10 years with all 10 years suspended.
Losh will serve an active sentence of 25 years.
