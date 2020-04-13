At 10:30 p.m. Thursday an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked a vehicle traveling at 116 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 64.
The black 2006 Mercedes was traveling westbound on I-64 near mile marker 91, according to a press release.
The Mercedes increased speed and eluded the deputy when the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near mile marker 89 on I-64.
The press release stated that the suspect continued to flee southbound on Interstate 81 at a high rate of speed and passed two southbound tractor-trailers on the right side of the interstate in the emergency lane.
One of the tractor-trailers moved into the deputy’s lane as the pursuing deputy passed the trucks. The deputy’s vehicle made contact with a guardrail and sustained minor damage.
The Mercedes continued southbound and turned off all lights while still traveling at a high rate of speed as other sheriff’s deputies took up the pursuit.
The driver of the Mercedes was taken into custody after pulling over on I-81 South.
Aidan Michael Bryant, 22, of Harrisonburg was arrested and faces charges of reckless driving by speed and felony eluding.
Bryant was also charged with animal cruelty because a dog was in the vehicle with him at the time of the pursuit.
