MOUNT SIDNEY — A man faces multiple charges, including abduction of a child by parent, after taking his 9-year-old child from a home in Mount Sidney Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in the 700 block of Lebanon Church Road at 12:30 p.m.
Andrew Steencken, 29, of no fixed address, had reportedly come to the house and taken a child who was outside at the time, the press release stated.
The complainant, police said, followed Steencken who was driving an old model Chevrolet Blazer and reported their location as deputies responded.
The Chevrolet Blazer was found by deputies on Route 262, where a traffic stop was attempted. Steencken failed to yield and attempted to flee the scene. Deputies attempted twice to deflate the tires on the Chevrolet Blazer, but were unsuccessful.
After about 23 minutes, the Chevrolet Blazer stopped in the 2200 block of Cold Springs Road in Greenville, and Steencken was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
The child, who was uninjured, was returned to family members.
Held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, Steencken faces charges of abduction by parent, child endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs, eluding, violation of a protective order, driving on a revoked license and four traffic violations.
