An Alexandria man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fishersville Hampton Inn for a report of a guest “acting irrationally” and “harassing hotel employees.”
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the Hampton Inn, located at 15 Four Square Lane in Fishersville, after staff called 911 for a guest acting irrationally and to have the man removed from the premise.
Deputies made contact with Joshua Lee Peterman, 33, who barricaded himself inside a third floor hotel room. The sheriff’s office said in a press release that deputies “attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the incident,” but after several hours of Peterman refusing to cooperate the SWAT team and Negotiations Unit responded.
The sheriff’s office said a small amount of OC spray was used, and at 4:45 p.m. the SWAT team entered the room and Peterman was taken into custody.
No one was injured in the incident.
“I am thankful that our patrol, SWAT and Negotiations Unit utilized all of their training and experience to successfully end this three-hour standoff without any injuries to the offender or our deputies,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. “I would also like to acknowledge and thank Augusta County Fire and Rescue and Animal Control for their teamwork throughout this incident.”
Peterman was charged with one count of trespassing after having been forbidden to do so, and one count of obstructing justice.
He is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
