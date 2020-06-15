A Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies including attempted capital murder of a police officer took a plea deal Wednesday in Waynesboro Circuit Court.
Guy Carlyle Venable Jr., 30, was sentenced to 43 years with 29 years suspended, leaving him 14 years to serve.
In addition to the original attempted capital murder charge, Venable faced one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of possessing a handgun with schedule I or II drugs, and two counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.
Per the agreement, Venable pleaded guilty to two counts of maliciously shooting at a marked law enforcement vehicle, which each carry a mandatory 1-year minimum sentence; one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony, which has a 3-year mandatory minimum; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries a 2-year minimum; one count of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer; and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.
Of his 14-year sentence, 12 are from mandatory minimums.
The charges stemmed from a July 9, 2019, incident when an officer spotted Venable, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, walking on West Main Street near the Quality Inn parking lot. When the Waynesboro officer tried to stop him, Venable ran on foot.
The chase continued through the Ace Hardware parking lot and down Alexander Lane, when a second Waynesboro officer drove his patrol car down Alexander Lane to assist.
At that time, Venable allegedly fired two shots toward the marked police vehicle. Police did not fire their weapons during the July incident, and Venable was later apprehended during a traffic stop on Bradley Lane in Dooms.
