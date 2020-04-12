Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WESTERN MARYLAND, CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WESTERN VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE ON MONDAY THAT COULD RESULT IN EVEN STRONGER WIND GUSTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&