One is under arrest and another is being treated for life-threatening injuries after the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire on Saturday.
According to a press release, the sheriff's office responded to a shooting on J & B Lane in the Waynesboro-area of Augusta County at approximately 10 p.m. Deputies on the scene located a 54-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg.
The sheriff's office said the shooting was a result of a verbal altercation between two neighbors. The argument "escalated quickly" and both males retrieved firearms and exchanged gunfire. Approximately 15 rounds were fired between the two.
As a result, William F. Leech, 43, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
The other party involved was flown to the University of Virginia for life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said this was an isolated incident with no threat to the community. Sheriff Donald Smith said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.