STAUNTON — A Richmond man was arrested Friday after the Staunton Police Department said they identified the suspect involved in the Feb. 22 armed robbery on the campus of Mary Baldwin University.
Tyrek I. Brandon, 18, was arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Brandon has been charged by the Staunton Police Department with robbery, grand larceny, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and breaking and entering with the intent to commit robbery.
He is currently being held without bond in the Richmond City Justice Center.
