A Middle River Regional Jail officer has been charged with a felony count of bribery after an investigation into contraband in the jail.
Officials said on Nov. 18, 2019 the MRRJ Office of Professional Review staff initiated the investigation on suspicions that a jail employee was introducing the contraband for inmates.
The officer was later identified as Micah Prather, who on at least one occasion distributed tobacco products to inmates for money.
Prather resigned from MRRJ on Dec. 27, 2019. On Jan. 27, Prather was direct indicted on one felony count of bribery of a public servant and one misdemeanor count of delivery of articles to prisoners.
He turned himself in to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 29 and was released on an unsecured bond.
