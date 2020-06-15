The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a missing Harrisonburg man that was found dead in a car located in Verona.
On Monday just before 4 p.m. deputies responded to the shopping plaza located at 208 Laurel Hill Road in Verona. A green 2009 Honda, believed to be operated by a missing 21-year-old male being investigated by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, had been spotted in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive male in the driver seat of the Honda, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The male was pronounced dead by responding members of the Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad.
The 21-year-old was identified as Brandon Kelly Reedy, who was reported missing from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area.
The sheriff's office said the death investigation is pending results from the office of the chief medical examiner in Roanoke.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Connor Tobin with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.