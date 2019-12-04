No charges were placed against a driver or a Stuarts Draft man who were involved in a crash Tuesday evening.
At 5:45 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a crash on Cold Spring Road at the intersection of Ridgeview Drive. Officials said an adult male was skateboarding on Cold Spring Road when a vehicle made a left turn onto Ridgeview Road. The skateboarder swerved and missed the vehicle, but then ran into the side of a Ford F-150 pickup truck at the same location.
The driver of the F-150, a 73-year-old Stuarts Draft man, immediately stopped and was moving at about 5 mph at the time of the impact, state police said.
The skateboarder, Devon A. Turner, 22, of Stuarts Draft, was transported to Augusta Health for non-life threatening injuries. State police said Turner was not wearing any reflective clothing or protective gear including a helmet.
